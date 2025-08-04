Irrigation Project: Southeast should be favoured – Nelson Akuma, ADC Chieftain

south-east

By Ephraim Oseji

A Chieftain of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Chief Nelson Ahamefula Akuma has expressed displeasure over the exclusion of Southeast from the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund for Food Security and Irrigation Development Projects.

Speaking in an interview, the Ebonyi State born business man and philanthropist described the alleged exclusion as tilting towards marginalization, advising the federal government that inclusion will help strengthen unite in the country.

According to him, since Nigeria became independent in 1960, subsequent government has distributed national developmental projects among regions. He also faulted the extension of the Comptroller of Customs, asserting that the move is seen as withholding other personnel from benefiting from such position before retiring.

In his comments, he said: “Well, to be honest, I was not pleased when I heard the news. I also watched the deliberations in the senate when Chief Kenneth Emeka Eze, the Senator representing Ebonyi Central moved a motion of urgent public importance to draw the attention of the Senate and Nigerians about the exclusion. Although his motion was shut down under the guise that the matter was an “oversight,” with a promise that the Senate leadership would take it up with the executive arm of government.

“I commend Sen. Eze for his boldness in raising the alarm. There is an Igbo proverb that says, a chicken that is shouting when a hawk carries it, is not shouting that the hawk would leave it, but rather, for the world to hear its voice. Distinguished Senator Eze perhaps insinuated that the exclusion was deliberate, and that the claim of ‘oversight’ is just mere cover up. He must have raised the alarm for the benefit of Ndigbo, but however, described it as unjustifiable and contradicts the spirit of equity, justice and balanced development.

“Recall that Nigeria was founded on a tripod of northern, western and eastern Nigeria (Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba). The claim of oversight was indefensible. Now, they said that they would take it up with the execute arm of government, as we wait to see what will come out of it. In my opinion, the Senate were not fair to Ndigbo for claiming that the exclusion was as a result of ‘oversight.’ That is a misconception of an ethnic group that has contributed and is still contributing in the development of the country. My reason for saying they are not fair, is because saying that is it was an oversight simply means that we are not important in the scheme of things in the country,”

In furtherance to the alleged exclusion, Akuma expressed disappointment that it is not to the best interest of indivisible nation.

“They want to sideline Ndigbo, and to make us believe that we are not a force to be reckoned with. They also want to inflict hunger and poverty on the people. Looking at indices and an ulterior intention, why did FG exclude Anambra/Imo River Basin Authority that serves the entire five southeast from the budget proposal that is aimed at boosting agriculture in the country. As I speak, there are abandoned and ongoing irrigation projects and dams across the southeast that is supposed to benefit from the irrigation development fund.

“Mentioning those projects, I will start from my own State, Ebonyi. There is Ozara Okangwu Agribusiness Cluster in Ebonyi State and Item-Amagu Ikwo Rice Farm dam also in Ebonyi state. You know that Ebonyi State is the food basket of South east. At least the popular Abakiliki rice is known both nationally and internationally. We also have Ivo Dam irrigation project in Enugu State, Ifite Ogwari/Omor dam in Anambra state. Omor used to be in Uzo uwani in Enugu State. I know that you might have heard of the popular Adani Rice. There is also Amauzari earth dam in Imo state. In Abia state, there are the Uzuakoli/Igbere,Ubugwu and Abam and Arochukwu dams. Just to mention a few. So these dams and irrigation projects were excluded in the so-called Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund for Irrigation Development Projects in the 2025 budget and yet, the presidency is talking about state of emergency on agriculture. Is that not paying lip service.

Akuma also talked about the extension of Customs boss, saying it is not in good faith. “Without hesitation, I want to say that it may have been carried without wider consultations. Public office is continuum and nobody remains permanent. We were told that the extension is part of government reform, letting the Customs boss to stay beyond his tenure, which to my understanding is not valid enough. If the presidency do not complete the Lagos-Calabar coastal road before tenure expiration, would he remain in office until it is completed. That, to me, is unjustifiable.

“The reason why the his tenur was extended could be likened to the same as why Southeast was excluded from the N380 billion irrigation project. The extension was simply done to prevent the Deputy Comptroller of Customs, an easterner, from taking over the position. If he has retired this year, she would have succeeded him, at least for the next one year because she would be retiring in 2026. That is why I see the extension as faulty.

When asked about the narrative of some southeast group are proposing to buy APC presidential ticket for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Akuma simply said: “Well everybody has the right to use his or her money the way he or her chooses. It is not within my power to decide for anyone how to spend his or her money. But what you should know is that in every 12 there is always a Judas. There are good people and there are bad people everywhere. As we have good Igbo people, we also have very bad Igbo people. As we have good Yoruba, we also have bad Yoruba. Even as we are lamenting Fulani herdsmen, we also have very wonderful Fulanis.

“That is why I don’t believe in painting everybody with the same brush. The southeast group that have decided to buy presidential ticket for Bola Tinubu for 2027 presidential election don’t really have the interest of the entire Igbo nation at heart. What I have told you now is just a bit of what southeast is going through in the hand of the APC government. So, those who have resolved to buy presidential form for the incumbent are merely hypocrites looking for recognition because a president of Nigeria does not need anybody to buy expression of interest form for him. ,” Akuma concluded.