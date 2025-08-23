Irish-Nigerian emerges best graduating aerospace engineer in UK

By Esther Onyegbula

A 22-year-old Irish-Nigerian, Miss Maureen Chiwenitem Onuh, has emerged the best graduating student in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, clinching a First Class Honours degree and the prestigious FBC Manby Bowdler Prize for attaining the highest Grade Point Average in her department in August 2025.

Onuh, who was born in Dublin to Nigerian parents, Dr. Echeta Onuh and Mrs. Littlemary Maureen Onuh of Ndiowu Town, Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State, completed her primary education in Ireland, secondary education in Nigeria, before proceeding to the UK for her university studies.

The young engineer, whose field involves the design and testing of aircraft, spacecraft, and satellites, is one of a handful of Nigerians to graduate with such distinction in the demanding discipline often referred to as “rocket science.”

Speaking on her achievement, Onuh said she was drawn to Aerospace Engineering out of curiosity about machines and a desire to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s underdeveloped aerospace sector.

“I wanted to pursue a discipline with global relevance and local potential. Nigeria relies heavily on imported aviation technology. I want to be part of the new generation helping to change that narrative,” she said.

Onuh credited her parents for instilling discipline and a strong academic foundation.

“My mother stressed moral integrity and hard work, while my father, who holds a PhD in Law, mentored me to approach academics with rigour,” she explained.

Her academic feat has already opened doors, as she has secured admission for a Master’s degree in Robotics at the University of Birmingham, a member of the UK’s Russell Group of leading universities.

Reflecting on the demands of her course, she noted:

“To earn the highest GPA in Aerospace Engineering, it takes a balance of discipline, mental focus, and resilience. It’s not just about being smart, it’s about being strategic.”

Looking ahead, Onuh expressed commitment to contributing to global aerospace development while inspiring young women in STEM fields across Africa.

“To young girls, especially from African or minority backgrounds: you are more capable than you think. Engineering is not just for one gender. If you have the passion and discipline, you can succeed,” she advised.