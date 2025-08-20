IPOB refutes Imo security claims, calls for evidence-based investigations

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in alleged hideouts and arms reportedly uncovered by security agencies in Imo State, saying it remains committed to peaceful advocacy.

In a statement issued on August 20, 2025, by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said its organisation and its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), are not connected to the locations or materials displayed by security forces.

The group asked law enforcement agencies to provide clear evidence and follow legal procedures in handling such matters, including presenting matters openly in court where required. IPOB reiterated that it is distinct from other groups which have recently been mentioned in connection with incidents in the South East.

Restating its position against criminality, the group appealed for professionalism and fairness from security agencies to avoid generalisations that could lead to tension in the region.

IPOB further encouraged the use of lawful and transparent processes in addressing security challenges across the country.