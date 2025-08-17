IPOB hails Canadian court ruling declaring APC, PDP as terrorist groups

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to what it describes as a significant ruling by a Canadian court, which it claims designates Nigeria’s major political parties—the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—as terrorist organizations.

In a press statement issued on August 16, 2025, and signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the reported decision aligns with its long-standing claims regarding political and security challenges in Nigeria.

Describing the alleged ruling as a “defining moment,” IPOB asserted that it marks a shift in global awareness of the situation in the country, particularly with respect to allegations of human rights abuses and political repression.

IPOB also referred to the civil war of 1967–1970, stating that the historical context continues to shape its movement’s call for self-determination. The group reiterated that its mission remains non-violent and grounded in a desire for peaceful separation through lawful means.

The statement further criticized past efforts by Nigerian authorities to proscribe the group, suggesting that such actions were politically motivated. It called for renewed international attention to the rights of indigenous communities seeking self-determination.

As of the time of this report, no independent confirmation of the alleged Canadian court ruling has been provided by Canadian judicial authorities. The Nigerian government, along with the APC and PDP, has also not issued any official statement regarding IPOB’s claims.

IPOB has been proscribed by Nigerian authorities since 2017, a designation the group has consistently rejected, insisting it operates as a peaceful advocacy movement.