Int’l community failed Gaza, says Palestinian Envoy

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike in the Shejaiya suburb east of Gaza City on November 26, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Muhannad Hammouri, the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Nigeria, has said the international community is failing to do enough to tackle the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where widespread destruction, severe shortages of essential supplies, and overstretched healthcare systems have left millions in desperate need.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja on Monday, Hammouri described Gaza as facing an ‘unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe’, with whole neighbourhoods flattened, hospitals crippled by power outages, and diseases spreading amid a collapsed sanitation system.

“The international community has failed to act decisively to address ongoing challenges, enforce existing UN resolutions, and ensure accountability.

“There has been a lack of effective measures to guarantee that humanitarian aid reaches those in need without obstruction, and delays in action have allowed the humanitarian crisis to worsen,” Hammouri said.

He noted that the gap between statements of concern and tangible action remains ‘one of the most critical shortcomings’ in addressing the situation.

The envoy revealed that over 1.7 million people, around 80% of Gaza’s population, have been displaced since the escalation of the conflict.

“Many are living in overcrowded shelters or out in the open, facing severe shortages of food, water, and sanitation,” he said.

Hammouri outlined the Palestinian leadership’s appeals to the international community.

“From the first day of the escalation in Gaza, the Palestinian leadership has been urgently calling for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and international protection for civilians,” he said.

He also called for sustained international efforts to address the occupation, lift restrictions on Gaza, and ensure compliance with international law.

“The underlying cause of the conflict remains the long-standing denial of Palestinian self-determination and the ongoing challenges faced by our people,” Hammouri added.

The ambassador expressed concern over recent developments in the West Bank, including the approval of new settlement projects.

“These actions are inconsistent with international law and threaten the prospects for a future Palestinian state,” Hammouri said.

He warned that such measures could further complicate efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

“If these projects proceed, they would physically separate parts of the West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem from the rest of Palestinian territory. This would make a contiguous Palestinian state increasingly difficult to achieve,” he explained.

Hammouri welcomed the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine but stressed that recognition must be accompanied by concrete steps.

“We welcome the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine as an affirmation of our people’s right to self-determination and independence.

“However, recognition must be matched with practical measures to address violations, protect our people, and ensure that statehood becomes a reality on the ground, not just on paper,” he said.

On the role of regional mediators, Hammouri acknowledged the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in facilitating dialogue and humanitarian relief.

“Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey have each played valuable roles in past efforts, and they remain essential channels for communication.

“Our conditions for a ceasefire are clear: an immediate and comprehensive cessation of all military operations, the withdrawal of forces from Gaza, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the initiation of a serious political process to address the occupation and ensure Palestinian self-determination,” he said.

Hammouri also highlighted the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to pursue international legal avenues, including engagement with the International Criminal Court (ICC) to address alleged violations.

“We have formally referred numerous cases to international bodies, including the ICC, documenting attacks on civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and other serious concerns.

“Accountability must be universal—no state or actor should be above the law. We urge the Court to expedite its processes so that justice is not delayed,” he said.

The envoy called on the Arab world, the European Union, and the African Union to take stronger, unified action to address the crisis.

“The Arab world has expressed strong political and humanitarian solidarity, with several countries providing critical aid and advocating for an immediate ceasefire. However, the scale of the crisis demands stronger, unified, and sustained action, including coordinated diplomatic efforts and practical measures to address the situation,” Hammouri said.

He urged the EU and African Union to adopt a principled and proactive stance.

“Both the EU and African Union have the capacity to influence global opinion and policy. We urge them to press for an immediate ceasefire, ensure accountability for violations of international law, and support a credible political process toward Palestinian self-determination,” he added.

Hammouri further stressed the need for Palestinian unity, noting that reconciliation efforts remain a priority.

“We recognise that division undermines our national cause, and efforts toward reconciliation remain a priority. The Palestinian leadership is committed to overcoming internal differences in the interest of national unity and the pursuit of our legitimate rights,” he said.