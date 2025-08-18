Inter drop interest in Lookman as talks with Atalanta collapse

Lookman

By Emmanuel Okogba

Inter Milan have ended their pursuit of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman after negotiations with Atalanta broke down, with the Serie A side now preparing to officially inform the player’s camp that the deal is off.

According to football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter officials are expected to meet Lookman’s representatives within the next 24 hours to communicate the club’s decision and provide clarity on the failed pursuit.

The collapse of the move follows two weeks of frozen talks with Atalanta, who have refused to soften their stance on the player’s valuation. Despite Inter’s initial optimism, no breakthrough was reached, forcing the Nerazzurri to walk away from the deal.

Club insiders have also stressed that the Lookman talks were never connected to Nicola Zalewski’s potential move from Roma to Atalanta, dismissing speculation that the two transfers were linked in any way.

Lookman, 26, has enjoyed a remarkable spell at Atalanta since joining from RB Leipzig in 2022. Last season, he played a pivotal role in La Dea’s attack, scoring consistently in both domestic and European competitions. His performances also saw him shine for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored three goals and helped the Super Eagles reach the final.

Inter had identified Lookman as a versatile attacking option capable of strengthening their forward line, particularly in light of recent squad concerns. However, with Atalanta unwilling to negotiate on favorable terms, the Nerazzurri will now turn their attention to alternative targets in the closing weeks of the transfer window.