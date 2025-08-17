INEC registration: 57 LG chairmen receive logistics materials to ease exercise

By Ogechukwu Ibegbunam & Peter-Claver Obasi

As part of efforts to support the chairmen of the 57 local government areas in Lagos state, especially in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, a business mogul, Mr. Samuel Ajose donated logistic materials to all local government to ease the exercise.

The items donated were 57 HP desktop printers, 57 Lenovo Laptops, 57 Generators, 57 MTN Wi-Fi with subscription for 6 months, 57 Electric standing fans, 57 surge protector extension leads, 57 HP mouse and banner for public awareness for the registration.

He also gave cash gifts worth the sum of two hundred thousand naira, 200,000, to each local government chairman to mobilize people that would carry out the assignment for the next six months.

Speaking on the reason for the donation, Ajose said, “The secret of continuity is to win elections and APC must record massive votes but this can only be achieved when members of the public have access to vote using Private voters card.

“People who have their voters’ card through the support of APC will be willing to vote for the party. In this way they were not just calling on members of the public to enroll but provide ways to ease the process.

“It is my pleasure to see that more people come into the party. We want the exercise to get to the grassroots and make a positive change in our society,”

“The awareness campaign and support is part of planning ahead the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 and that his victory can only come with bulk votes so that he will continue the work he started ranging from the Lagos-Calabar expressway, the approved seaport in Badagry, and other big infrastructure and amenities across the nation.

Ajose, hwoever appealed to members of the public across the 57 LGAs to go out to utilise the opportunity by enrolling for their PVCs, saying that could also be useful to them in other areas apart from exercising their franchise.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who was represented by his Deputy, Moshood Mayegun, applauded philanthropist for the gesture. He however promised that the materials would be judiciously used.

It will be recalled that, Ajose, has contributed to the victory of the 15 APC chairmanship candidates from Badagry division as he gave them 10 million naira each, empowered 250 female traders in Badagry with N200, 000 each for growing their businesses.