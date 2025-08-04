INEC appeals to voters to reject double registration

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu.

Mallam Isah Ehimeakhe, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa on Monday appealed to the electorate not to register twice as it was an offence under the law.

Ehimeakhe, who reiterated this while speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, said that multiple registration could attract a fine or an imprisonment as provided in Section 114 (b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He warned that the commission’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) had been designed to detect multiple registrations and flag individuals who attempted to register more than once

He said: “Once you have been issued a PVC or previously completed the registration process, you do not need to register again, attempting to do so amounts to double registration, which is a punishable offence under law.

“Specifically, Section 114 (b) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits double registration. Penalties include a fine, imprisonment or both.

“Voter Registration is not only a foundamental right but also a duty of every eligible citizens of Nigeria.

“No individual can vote in an election unless they are duly registered to do so. We urge all Nigerians who have attained the age of 18 and have not yet registered to do so,” he explained.

According to him, INEC remains resolute in protecting the voting rights of every eligible Nigerian, no eligible citizen will be denied the opportunity to register and vote.

He assured that security agencies and other partners were on ground to ensure a secured and transparent registration exercise