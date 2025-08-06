INCOS-DE partners with Cambridge’s Møller Institute to boost professional training in negotiation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Institute of Negotiators, Community and Social Development Experts (INCOS-DE) has announced a strategic partnership with the renowned Møller Institute at Cambridge University, aiming to transform capacity building and professional training in negotiation, community engagement, and social expertise.

In a landmark statement from Cambridge, United Kingdom, INCOS-DE’s Executive Secretary and CEO, Kunle Yusuff, expressed excitement over the alliance.

He described it as “a significant milestone in our shared commitment to professional development and capacity building,” underlining the ambition to develop comprehensive training models that embed best global practices and deliver cost-effective solutions tailored for professionals in multiple sectors.

According to Yusuff, “Key objectives of this new partnership include designing innovative training programs rooted in international best practices, creating accessible and affordable professional development opportunities and strengthening leadership and negotiation skills for community and social development experts.

“INCOS-DE’s proactive approach and professional methodology have been formally recognized and praised by Møller Institute’s leadership.”

The statement further explained that Michael Cresswell, Director of Executive Education at Møller Institute, acknowledged the Nigerian organization’s commitment to excellence, stating his appreciation for their vision and execution.

Highlighting the partnership’s significance, Prof. Paul Igwe, Global Advisor to INCOS-DE, joined in the inaugural discussions, emphasizing the broad impact this initiative will have on the professional landscape.

As a symbol of the newly established collaboration, INCOS-DE has extended an official invitation to the Møller Institute management to attend its inaugural board meeting and first induction certificate presentation in October 2025.

This gesture cements the institutions’ dedication to fostering impactful, sustainable solutions for professionals within and beyond their communities.

With both organizations recognized as leaders in professional and leadership development, the collaboration promises to open new pathways for innovative training opportunities, demonstrating a commitment to excellence and development on a global scale.