Imo PDP will collapse if I leave – Rep Ugochinyere warns

…Blasts Anyanwu’s Governorship Bid

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has declared that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will collapse in Imo State the day he decides to exit the party.

Speaking during a press conference in Owerri on Thursday, Ugochinyere, the only PDP National Assembly member from Imo State, expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as unfair treatment by some party members led by the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

He warned that if the unfair treatment persists, he may be left with no option but to quit the party.

“I have a structure that has a member in every family in Ideato Federal Constituency. I won my election while in exile. If there’s anyone that should be begged, it is me. If I pull my structure today, PDP will collapse. I’m not boasting about it,” Ugochinyere asserted.

He also criticized Senator Anyanwu’s 2023 governorship bid, calling it the worst outing ever for the PDP in the state.

“Have we been treated fairly? No. Are we worried about them? No. Are we going to move? Yes, if they don’t treat us fairly,” he added.

Addressing the recent killings in Arondizuogu, where about 26 persons were reportedly murdered, Ugochinyere lamented the worsening insecurity in Imo State. He urged the state government to empower local vigilante groups as a strategy to address the crisis.

He revealed that he had donated N5 million and was mobilising friends to support bereaved families affected by the attacks.

“Security and protection of lives is the primary responsibility of government. By now, I expected that the state governor would have visited Ideato. We expected relief materials by now. You don’t need to like my face before you show leadership,” he said.

The lawmaker also raised alarm over the gully erosion threatening several communities in Ideato North and South, including Urualla, where the World Bank has pulled out, as well as Umueshi, Amanato, Osina, and Umuobom.