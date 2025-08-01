I’m not joining ADC – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed reports claiming he is planning to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or align with figures within the party.

In a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke described the rumours as baseless, affirming that he remains fully committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added that there are no plans to join or collaborate with the ADC ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to news reports and media enquiries about the imminent defection of Governor Adeleke to the ADC or alignment with ADC big wigs ahead of the 2026 governorship race. There is no truth in those publications and speculations.

“First of all, we, the PDP Osun, have already adopted and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, so there is no alliance with ADC.

“Secondly, Governor Adeleke has no alliance with anyone in ADC. He remains in PDP, will run in PDP, and needs no alliance with ADC to win with a wide margin in 2026.

“The Osun electorate supports Governor Adeleke because of his impressive performance since he came to office. That good work is still ongoing and Osun people are committed to sustaining the delivery of good governance by re-electing Governor Adeleke in 2026,” the spokesperson said.

The governor, therefore, urged PDP members in the state to forge ahead with the ongoing strengthening of the party structures across all levels to prepare for fresh victory next year.