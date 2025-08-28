I’m committed to using arts for healing, others – Ekpechi

By Adesina Wahab

Chidimma Maureen Ekpechi has expressed her commitment to deploying arts as a healing mechanism and a bridge between cultures.

This is just as she prepares to co-host and feature as the lead international exhibiting artist at The Healing Canvas in Lodi, Ohio, in October 2025.

In a statement, the founder of OUAGART (Once Upon A Girl Art) stressed the relevance of as a catalyst for change and healing, setting the stage for her innovative work with OUAGART.

She noted that her core inspiration arises from the conviction that art possesses medicinal properties, capable of healing, rejuvenating, and uniting individuals across diverse cultural backgrounds.

Chidinma stressed the importance of deploying art to

empower women, safeguard cultural heritage, and promote comprehensive wellness within communities.

Thus, through OUAGART, Chidimma has curated numerous exhibitions, storytelling events, and collaborative initiatives, providing crucial visibility for emerging artists and reinforcing art’s essential role in nurturing well-being. These efforts not only highlight individual talents but also create a supportive ecosystem where artists can thrive and contribute to broader social healing.

The artist’s impact resonates both nationally and internationally. Her collaborations with institutions like the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) advance cultural education and heritage preservation. Her participation in exhibitions in Turkey (2019), Spain (2021), and Tanzania (2025) has amplified the voices of Nigerian artists on global stages, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.