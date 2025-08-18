ILMMD honours Cosmic Macduff with honorary doctoral research fellowship for humanitarian impact

By Adetutu Audu

On 16th August 2025, the Institute of Leadership Manpower and Management Development (ILMMD) formally inducted and conferred an Honorary Doctoral Research Fellow title on Emetu Kalu Macduff Chukwuebuka, widely known as Dr. Cosmic Macduff. The recognition celebrates his extensive humanitarian work, philanthropic initiatives, and leadership in advancing social causes across Nigeria and beyond.

The conferment recognized Dr. Macduff’s consistent efforts in fighting poverty, improving access to education, advocating for human rights, promoting sexual empowerment, and contributing to peacebuilding. The Institute described his work as “a model of purpose-driven leadership with tangible social impact.”

At the heart of Dr. Macduff’s humanitarian legacy is the Macversity Foundation, an organization dedicated to tackling socio-economic challenges in underserved communities. Through the foundation, he has initiated skill acquisition programs, entrepreneurship training, healthcare interventions, and educational outreach projects.

One of its most notable initiatives, the Makoko Tour, directly empowers residents of Lagos’s Makoko waterfront community, a densely populated settlement often described as one of the city’s most disadvantaged areas. The program has provided vocational training, business start-up support, and health resources, enabling many residents to transition from subsistence living to sustainable livelihoods.

Beyond Makoko, the foundation has funded scholarships, distributed essential supplies, and facilitated workshops focused on youth empowerment and women’s economic participation.

Dr. Macduff’s devotion to social causes is rooted in his own life experience. Having once endured homelessness in Lagos, he has consistently emphasized the importance of providing practical tools for self-reliance rather than short-term relief. His personal journey, from sleeping under Oshodi Bridge to leading a multi-sector enterprise, informs his empathy for marginalized groups and fuels his belief that systemic change begins with empowering individuals.

By honoring Dr. Macduff, ILMMD acknowledged not only his philanthropy but also his leadership in fostering inclusive development. In his acceptance remarks, he dedicated the award to “every young person who refuses to be defined by circumstance” and reaffirmed his commitment to “building systems that give people the opportunity to live with dignity.

While known for his corporate success as founder and Group CEO of the Macversity Group, Dr. Macduff maintains that his greatest achievements are measured not in profits but in the lives transformed through his work. His approach blends entrepreneurship with social responsibility, a philosophy he hopes will inspire the next generation of African leaders.