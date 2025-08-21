I’ll stand with anyone who supports Tinubu – Wike

Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will support anyone who supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging residents to rally behind leaders aligned with the current administration.

Wike made the remarks on Thursday during the flag-off of Lot 2 of Water Supply Projects in Karu, where he commended former Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda, and the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu.

“The chairman has access to us. Anything he tells us, we will do. This is the only man I know. If he wins as chairman of AMAC, we will give him whatever he wants. I don’t know the party he belongs to. But I know that he supports Tinubu. Anybody who supports Tinubu, I will support him,” Wike said.

He praised Maikalangu as “very good and hardworking,” noting that the AMAC Chairman had used his access to government to deliver several projects to residents. He assured that his administration would meet the chairman’s demands if he secured re-election.

Wike also criticised past governments for failing to provide basic amenities, particularly water, to satellite towns such as Karu, contrasting them with Tinubu’s government, which he said has delivered on its promises.

“We have had a government who stayed here for five years, isn’t that correct? We have had a government who stayed here for eight years too, is that correct? Has any government come to say, look, we will provide you water? Have you had water before? Did this government promise it will give you water? Have we come now to give you water?” he asked the crowd.

“So, you believe you have a covenant with this government. And the covenant is like somebody said, agreement is agreement. So, the people of Karu, you will readily remember the government that remembers you, is it not correct?” he added.

