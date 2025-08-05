I‘ll raise Customs reputation bar – C-G Adeniyi

Adeniyi

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, has pledged to elevate the Service’s reputation and transform it into a model institution in Nigeria’s public sector.

Speaking during the launch of the Customs Reputation Management Handbook and Campaign at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja, Adeniyi said the initiative marks a turning point for the organization. He described the campaign as an opportunity for every customs officer to “re-write the history of the Nigeria Customs Service.”

“We must reposition ourselves as a government agency that is respected and highly rated in reputation,” the CG said. “It is important that we awaken the responsibility of every Customs officer to the fact that they are the number one reputation managers of the Service wherever they go.”

Adeniyi noted that in today’s fast-paced, information-driven world, public institutions must pay close attention to their image. For the NCS, whose roles span trade facilitation, revenue collection, and national security, maintaining a credible and trustworthy image is critical.

The new handbook, he explained, serves as a practical reference tool designed to help officers promote the Service’s values and project professionalism. “The strength of the Nigeria Customs Service lies not only in enforcement but in the public trust we build through every decision, every clearance, and every engagement,” he said.

Acknowledging President Bola Tinubu for extending his tenure, Adeniyi said the trust placed in him would motivate even greater efforts in delivering on the Service’s core mandates. “Reputation is key to achieving any organization’s goals,” he stated, noting that the new initiative aims to fill a longstanding gap in institutional image management since the era of Chief Alex Akinyele.

The C-G emphasized that every customs officer is a brand ambassador and must internalize the values outlined in the handbook to build a transparent, modern, and globally respected Service. “We are now deliberate in ensuring reputation gaps no longer exist in the NCS,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Vice President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, who represented the President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, praised Adeniyi’s leadership and commitment to institutionalizing reputation management. He described the Customs boss as “an embodiment of professional reputation,” with a longstanding impact on the public relations field.

The handbook outlines key “Reputation Drivers” including officer conduct, communication style, operational transparency, responsiveness to stakeholders, social media presence, leadership, and institutional values.