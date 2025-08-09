I’ll make the best records ever – Singer, Seunzy

Nigerian-born emerging singer Olanipekun Oluwaseun Joshua, popularly known as Seunzy, has declared his ambition to make music that will stand out in the entertainment industry both at home and abroad.

Speaking on his aspirations, the young artiste said, “I am working to put out the best, most sing-along records, and I don’t plan to stop.” He revealed plans to collaborate with top music producers such as Masterkraft, TimiJay, and Don Jazzy, aiming to create songs that dominate digital charts, resonate on the streets, and appeal to global audiences.

With dreams of one day winning a Grammy, Seunzy is steadily growing his fan base. After graduating from school, he decided to pursue music full-time, confident that the industry was the right path for him.

Describing his upcoming work as a “new wave of Afrobeats,” the singer urged music lovers to watch out for “Project Seunzy,” promising a fresh sound that will capture the attention of listeners across Nigeria and beyond.