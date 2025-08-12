Ijaw group defends PAP boss Otuaro, blames attacks on sentiments

PAP boss, Otuaro

The Ijaw People’s Development Initiative (IPDI) has condemned what it described as incessant and unfounded attacks on the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Chief (Dr.) Dennis Brutu Otuaro, alleging that the criticisms are driven by primordial sentiments.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Ozobo Austin, and National Secretary, Comrade Peter Luke, the group accused “manipulative internet groups” of orchestrating the smear campaigns.

According to IPDI, the individuals behind the attacks never supported the PAP when it was introduced in 2009 by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“The attention of IPDI has been drawn to a statement by a pseudo and non-existent group aimed at blackmailing the revered and most performing administrator of the PAP, Dr. Dennis Otuaro. We are not perturbed, as the Presidency and well-meaning Niger Deltans can attest to his credible performance,” the statement read.

The group claimed that the repeated criticisms of Otuaro stem from the fact that he is an Ijaw man from the Gbaramatu Kingdom. It described such actions as divisive and harmful to the peace of the Niger Delta.

Dismissing accusations that IPDI is a “faceless group,” the statement likened the attacks to “a cat challenging a lion” and emphasized the organisation’s long history of defending Niger Delta rights against oppression and marginalization.

The group also refuted claims that the PAP’s disarmament and demobilization phases took place in Koko, Warri North, noting that all three phases were held in Agbarho and three battalions in Delta State.

IPDI called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the National Security Adviser to caution the youths behind the attacks, warning that failure to do so could threaten peace and stability in the Niger Delta.