IGP upgrades Force Medical Section to Directorate of Medical Services

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the upgrade of the Police Medical Section to a full-fledged Directorate of Medical Services.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, who made this known on Wednesday, said the upgrade is in line with the IGP’s vision for far-reaching police reforms and commitment to the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“This historic elevation emphasizes the Force’s renewed focus on healthcare delivery as a critical component of police welfare and operational efficiency.

“By establishing the Directorate, the Nigeria Police Force seeks to fully institutionalize medical services within its organizational framework.

“Ensuring improved competency, better coordination, and sustained investment in both preventive and emergency healthcare for serving and retired personnel, and by extension, our host communities across the country.

“The newly created Directorate of Medical Services will be rebranded and strategically structured to meet contemporary challenges in policing.”

“It will be headed by the Force Chief Medical Director, who will oversee the roles of other Directors and professionals within the Directorate.

“This leadership arrangement is designed to guarantee specialised oversight, effective resource allocation, and the modernisation of healthcare services across the Force.

“The IGP emphasised that the creation of the Directorate of Medical Services is not only a welfare initiative but also a strategic investment in national security.

‘By safeguarding the health of officers and their families, the Nigeria Police Force enhances its collective capacity to discharge its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to implement comprehensive reforms that boost morale, improve professionalism, and deliver an enduring welfare system for its personnel.”

