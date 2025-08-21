IFEMED 1999 alumni donates projects worth N20million to OAUTHC

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former medical students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, on Thursday inaugurated projects worth N20million to the school’s teaching hospital in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The ex-medical students under the aegis of IFEMED class of 1999 led by its President, Dr Hassan Adelakun, disclosed that the group is motivated by the urge to give back to an institution that gave them prominence in the society.

Listing the various projects during the handing over ceremony held at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, he said the projects includes, an ultra-modern dental chair for students practice, renovation of the clinical students’ hostel, provision of a borehole and refurbishing of students common room among others.

Dr Adelakun added that the group expected the projects would impact students practical training and clinical readiness, adding that it would enhance reliable utilities and safer heathier study spaces within the institution.

While urging fellow alumni groups to join in giving back to the institution, he charged the school authority to enforce a culture of maintenance to ensure the durability of the projects.

“We invite other alumni groups to join us in giving back. Renowned universities thrive when their graduates invest in the next generation. You are the agents of development — your generosity multiplies opportunity and transforms futures.

“Five years ago, our group generously donated a 60 KVA SoundProof Perkins Generator to the College Auditorium/Demonstration Room, ensuring reliable power for vital events and learning activities. We also donated six units of 1.5HP Thermocool air conditioners to support comfortable, conducive spaces for study and demonstrations”, he said.

Reacting, the Provost, College of Health Sciences, Professor Bernice Adegbehingbe described the projects as a great intervention to cater for the welfare of the students, who, she said, have been coping with difficult living conditions in the past.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development, Professor Akanni Akinyemi while inaugurating the projects described the initiative as necessary towards provision of conducive learning environment for the students.