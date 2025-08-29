If opposition fields Obi in 2027, I’ll vote Tinubu – Deji Adeyanju

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has declared that he would cast his vote for President Bola Tinubu if the opposition coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chooses Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in 2027.

“God forbid that I support APC. If the opposition presents Peter Obi, I will vote for Tinubu,” Adeyanju said on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, when asked if he was deliberately seeking to discredit Obi.

The rift between Adeyanju and Obi has, in recent times, escalated into a legal confrontation after the 64-year-old politician, through his lawyers, threatened to sue the activist for alleged defamatory remarks on social media and in media interviews.

Adeyanju shrugged off the legal notice, saying he was ready to face Obi in court.

He accused the former Anambra governor of fostering a hostile political climate, citing the conduct of some “Obidient” supporters online.

He said, “We cannot have a man who leads a mob that terrorises people online and cannot tolerate criticism, who calls people all sorts of names. Anybody who cannot support their candidate is seen as an enemy of Nigeria or has been paid to do so. That is not democracy.”

The activist also questioned Obi’s democratic track record, contrasting it with his own history of activism.

“What sacrifices has he made for democracy? Many of us have put our lives on the line at great personal cost. We must sanitise our polity. We cannot have a country where people who terrorise others online dictate the tone of political discourse,” he argued.

Speaking on his past choices at the polls, Adeyanju said he had always supported credible candidates.

“In my opinion, I have never voted for a bad candidate. In 1999, I voted for Olusegun Obasanjo. In 2011, I voted for Goodluck Jonathan. In 2015, I voted for Jonathan again, against the so-called lovers of democracy who wanted Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.