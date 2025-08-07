Ibadan markets to remain closed until noon Friday for Olubadan’s burial

43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

By Adeola Badru

The Babaloja General in Oyo State, Alhaji Yekeen Abass, and market leaders in Ibadan have declared the closure of markets in Ibadanland till 12 noon to honour the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakuleyin.

The partial closure of markets in Ibadan, according to Alhaji Abass, is expected to start from 5 o’clock in the morning till 12 noon.

He explained that the temporary closure of markets in the ancient city is to give respect to the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Olakuleyin, who has diligently served the country, Oyo State and, most importantly, Ibadanland.

The Babaloja said traders and artisans in Ibadan will continue to remember the late monarch for maintaining peace and creating an enabling environment for marketers in the ancient city.

Abass also urged the market leaders in Ibadanland to ensure strict compliance with the directive in their various markets.

He, however, prayed for the monarch’s eternal rest and for God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.