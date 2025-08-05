I would have elevated BBNaija, only Imisi has swag — Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has voiced his desire to join the Big Brother Naija reality show, taking a swipe at the organisers for not extending an invitation to him.

In a video on his Instagram story on Monday, Portable bragged about his unique swag, fashion flair, and celebrity appeal, insisting that his inclusion would have added more excitement and star power to the show.

He singled out Imisi as the only housemate with a sense of style, claiming the rest lack charisma. The singer also flaunted his success, boasting of owning luxury cars and performing internationally in places like the United States and the United Kingdom.

He said, “Big Brother una never invite me, make una give me money, make I join Big Brother. If una wan make this season sweet, una for put me. All of them no get swagger, them no blow, only one person wey I know for there na Imisi. [sic]

“Big Brother, I am a fashion designer and stylist. I am a street king. I dey everywhere I want to dey, and I chill anywhere I want to chill.

“I am a star, I have a Chevrolet, I have a Benz, I am a star, I have been to America, London and I have fans, invite me”.