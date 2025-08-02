I inherited dilapidated roads, infrastructure says Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo said his administration inherited bad roads and infrastructure from his predecessor but promised that his administration would fix the failed roads in the state.

The governor also began a door-to-door campaign for the August 16th Senatorial by-election, where he called on the people to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace him in the senate to represent Edo central.

The governor stated this when he inspected several failed portions of roads across Edo Central Senatorial District at the weekend ,where he revealed plans by his administration to fix the failed portions to boost economic activities and make life easy for people in the area.

The Governor and his entourage inspected Onewa-Udomi-Ibhiolulu-Afada-Idumoza-Eko-Uwaya-Ewora roads. He also inspected the failed portions at the New Agbor Road and Illushin Road, all in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo Central.

“Bad roads across Edo State are one of the things I inherited from former Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the eight years they were in power.

“I was with the President about a week ago, and he told us as governors to look into our bad roads and fix them. So, I am going around to implement what Mr. President requested from the Governors.

“This Illushi road is a major road linking various parts of the country. We are here to match our words with action regarding these roads. We will start work on the road soon.”

At New Agbor Road in Uromi, the Governor who stressed its importance to the economy of Edo State, said it links the State with the Eastern part of Nigeria and his administration will soon fix it to revive economic activities in the area.

“This road is very important as it is a link and the gateway between the North and the Eastern part of Nigeria. The road can take us to Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, and other Eastern parts of Nigeria.

On the coming Senatorial by-election, Governor Okoebholo inaugurated a door-to-door campaign team for the election of the APC candidate, Hon. Joe Ikpea.

The Governor who addressed the team at the weekend in Uromi urged the youths to support the candidate of the APC, Hon. Ikpea, and advised them never to trust the candidates of other political parties.

He noted that the Senatorial elections are the first major test for the youths, as it presents an opportunity to show results and prove their political relevance.

“This is the time to drive door-to-door campaigns for APC candidates. We are serious about giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2.5 million votes during 2027 presidential elections.

“For the election coming up on the 16th of this month, APC will win the entire five local government areas in Edo Central. We will win five out of five. We are not taking anything for granted.

“The opposition was in power for many years, yet our people suffered from underdevelopment and infrastructural decay. No schools. No road. No electricity and the basic necessities of life are not there for Edo people.

“But today, under my administration, the difference is clear, and our work has shown our seriousness to improve the lives of Edo people,” he said.