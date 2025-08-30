I don’t regret my path in acting – Ijeoma Richards

By Benjamin Njoku

Ijeoma Richards, a renowned actress and film producer in Nollywood, reflects on her journey into acting and her decision to leave her original dream of becoming a medical doctor behind.

The actress wanted to be a medical doctor, but her path took a different turn when she was 15, and she had to put her secondary education on hold. She studied privately and sat the West African Examinations Council alongside her elder sister before she later gained admission to the University of Lagos.

Ijeoma joined Nollywood about a decade ago and has since become a successful actress and film producer. Venturing into acting, the journey hasn’t been palatable for Ijeoma. She recalls playing a derogatory role in her debut movie, which infuriated her and made her early days in the industry challenging. But Ijeoma didn’t let frustrations deter her, as a producer friend advised her to decline roles she didn’t want, helping her navigate her career.

The actress is advocating for film producers to be more encouraging and supportive towards young actors who are still finding their way in the industry. She wants producers to be “nice” to young actors who haven’t yet achieved big success. Ijeoma emphasizes the importance of learning to navigate relationships with producers and making choices about roles.

A renowned actress and film producer, Ijeoma has made her indelible marks in the industry. Her latest project, ‘Uru Igba Boi”, a documentary produced in Igbo language and subtitled in English is already making waves, receiving seven selections and two nominations in film festivals.

According to Ijeoma, the documentary is in line with her belief that we should document our stories, not only as Africans , but also as Nigerians. She laments that Igbos are not doing enough in that regard, hence the documentary remains the first of many for her.