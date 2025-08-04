I didn’t revoke UniAbuja land, Wike clarifies

Wike

….Seeks special fund for FCT

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday explained the circumstances surrounding the revocation of 7,000 out of the 11,000 hectares of the University of Abuja permanent site, saying the land was revoked in the past administration and he only came to execute what he meant on the ground

The minister also defended his administration’s handling of land issues and announced a forthcoming crackdown on property owners who have defaulted on ground rent payments.

Speaking during a media chat monitored in Abuja, the minister addressed a range of issues, from land revocations to infrastructure projects and a call for special funding for the FCT.

UniAbuja Land

Wike clarified that he did not revoke land from the University of Abuja, but was simply following up on a previous administration’s decision.

He questioned the university’s claim to 11,000 hectares, arguing that such a massive plot is unjustifiable, especially since other government agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Academy and the Police already occupy parts of the land.

“The former minister had revoked that land,” Wike asserted. “If it is your (University) own, how did these other people get the land?”

He also justified his actions by stressing the need for urban expansion. “Abuja is getting congested and we have to move outwards. I will do what is right. When I leave, whoever comes and decides to do otherwise posterity will be the judge.”

Ground Rent Defaulters

The minister announced an impending sealing of properties belonging to ground rent defaulters, stating that the grace period given by President Bola Tinubu had since expired.

He dismissed any potential political backlash, insisting that the move is essential for development.

“We are going to seal up all those properties. You can’t deny us the taxes we will use for development. You are talking about the health sector now; you are talking about education… Pay us the taxes that you should pay, but you said no.”

The minister added that he would not be swayed by “blackmail” or public criticisms.

Abuja Tech Villa

Wike also explained the revocation of the Abuja Technology Village land, citing a 20-year period of non-development despite the FCTA providing infrastructure.

He said the land was being misused for commercial gains, such as a parking space for tankers and was riddled with corruption.

“For 20 years, the FCTA had provided infrastructure for people to come and invest but it did not happen. They have rented out the place… so many people are now claiming to have Cs of O. I said okay, I must resolve this problem. There is nothing called Abuja Technology Village.”

Defending his focus on roads and bridges, the minister rejected the notion that his projects were mere “showmanship.”

He said they were a direct response to public complaints about traffic and accessibility.

To buttress his points that he was touching on other sectors, the former Rivers State governor offered to sponsor journalists on a one-month tour to witness his administration’s “educational revolution” firsthand.

Wike also called for a special intervention fund for the FCT, criticizing a local Senator for complaining about not being invited for drinks rather than advocating for crucial funding.

Illustrating his administration’s effectiveness, Wike pointed to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, claiming that after its renovation, the centre generated over N1.2 billion in just one month, a dramatic increase from the N50 million per year it previously generated under a highly politicized arrangement.