I can’t handpick my successor – Uzodimma

Owerri – Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has declared that he will not handpick his successor, stressing that the next governor must emerge through a transparent democratic process.

Uzodimma made this known on Wednesday while addressing a delegation of leaders from Owerri Zone who visited him at the Government House, Owerri.

The governor noted that although he initiated the Imo Charter of Equity to promote inclusivity and fairness in the rotation of power among the state’s three zones, the charter would only serve as a guiding principle and not an automatic ticket.

“The Charter of Equity is not a slogan for confusion. It is a document to remind us of the imbalance in the system and see how best to correct it. But it must work hand in hand with democratic processes,” Uzodimma stated.

Responding to calls by the Owerri leaders to allow him choose a successor from their zone, the governor cautioned that any zone aspiring to produce the next governor must build alliances across the other zones.

“You must join me now for us to cure this confusion. If we don’t, the man coming after me may not be as religious and God-fearing as I am,” he warned, adding that Imo needs creative thinkers who can drive development through informed leadership.

Uzodimma also urged politicians and aspirants to focus less on early campaigns and more on addressing pressing issues such as security, healthcare, and economic well-being of citizens. He emphasized that his administration’s Health Insurance Scheme remains functional and effective.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Chief Charles Amadi, commended Uzodimma for initiating the Charter of Equity, describing it as a framework that will entrench justice, peace, and political stability in the state. He assured the governor of Owerri Zone’s unity and commitment to the charter.

Other speakers, including former Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njoku, Ambassador Kema Chikwe, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho, Chief Henry Njoku, and Barr. Lious Alozie, lauded the governor’s infrastructural strides and pledged support for the equity principle.

The delegation comprised political leaders across party lines, traditional rulers, women, and youth groups from the zone.