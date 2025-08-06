Human existence not random, says author, Dan Pokima in new book

In a bold and spiritually charged literary offering, Black Tower Publishers has announced the release of The Genesis of Genesis, a new book by Nigerian-born author and Christian thinker, Dan Obubeleye Pokima. The book, now available worldwide, seeks to challenge readers’ understanding of creation, suffering, and the divine purpose behind existence.

Rooted in deep biblical theology, The Genesis of Genesis presents a compelling argument that suffering is a direct consequence of sin—suggesting that without the fall of man, pain and hardship would never have existed. Drawing inspiration from scriptures like Psalm 100:3 and Isaiah 42:5, Pokima examines both animate and inanimate creation to reveal a God-centred view of life’s origins.

Speaking on the essence of the book, Pokima remarked: “This is not just a book—it is a spiritual call to return to the foundation of truth. I believe we must understand that our existence is not random, but intentionally crafted by a sovereign Creator whose purpose is always redemptive.”

Through the lens of scripture and spiritual insight, Pokima explores complex questions surrounding life’s meaning and the origin of the universe, while urging readers to look beyond scientific reasoning to discover eternal truths rooted in God’s Word. Each chapter encourages believers and seekers alike to deepen their faith and reflect on the true source of human life.

Currently based in Orlando, Florida, Pokima is a graduate of Borough of Manhattan Community College and Lehman College (City University of New York), with degrees in Applied Science and Social Work. His professional journey has spanned foster care, geriatrics, and real estate, but his passion remains in the service of the Christian faith. With strong ties to Calvary Baptist Church and the Institute for Creation Research, his teachings and writings reflect a lifelong commitment to spiritual truth.

Black Tower Publishers describes The Genesis of Genesis as a timely release, especially in an age where questions of existence and suffering remain at the heart of global discourse. The book is poised to make waves among faith-based readers in Nigeria, the diaspora, and beyond.