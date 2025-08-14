How Okada operator sold out Ondo varsity lecturer to fellow abductors – Police

— Demands N5m ransom

—- Police warns against criminality during festival

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested seven suspected kidnappers of a lecturer of the state owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba- Akoko, Omoniyi Samuel.

One of the abductors aged 45 years, was the commercial motorcyclist who routinely conveyed the victim to his workplace daily.

Vanguard gathered that their arrest followed a discreet, intelligence-driven operation by operatives of the Command, which uncovered the coordinated roles each suspect played in the crime.

It was learnt that the commercial motorcyclist used his familiarity to spy on the victim’s movements.

Police source said that “On 4th August 2025, he visited the victim’s residence without prior arrangement, under the pretence of requesting a handset.

” This was later confirmed to be a calculated ploy to study the victim’s activities and create an opening for the syndicate.

“Shortly after his departure, other gang members moved in and abducted the lecturer.

lt was gathered that” one Wasiu, 42 years provided the Itel handset used to contact the victim’s family to demand a ransom of ₦5,000,000.

“Although he claimed the handset was lost on 2nd August 2025, he failed to report the loss to the police, a deliberate omission that aided the criminal enterprise.

“His role was critical in maintaining communication between the kidnappers and the victim’s relatives, thus facilitating the ransom negotiations.

“The investigation also linked Audu Shaibu (25 years), Ismaila Abdullahi (24 years), Nuru Bature (18 years), Usman Baba (20 years), and Yusuf Muhammed (23 years), all of Agopanu, Owo, to the physical execution of the kidnapping.

Eyewitness testimony confirmed that these five suspects, acting in concert with Benson Alaba and under the operational facilitation of Wasiu, participated in forcibly abducting the victim and directly demanding the ransom from the family during the incident.

“The seamless coordination between Alaba’s surveillance, Wasiu’s communication support, and the aggressive role of the five field operatives clearly points to a well-organised kidnapping syndicate.

Contacted the state police command spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka said that “the victim is currently receiving medical attention at the Adekunle Ajasin University Health Centre.

Ayanlade added that “In reality, their apprehension was the result of carefully coordinated follow-up operations based on credible intelligence, and not during any alleged ransom-sharing activity.

He said that “while the investigation into this case continues, efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing accomplices and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

The Command, the police image maker said ” remains unwavering in its determination to dismantle kidnapping syndicates and protect the lives and property of all residents in Ondo State.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner Adebowale Lawal has warned against criminality under the guise of the Aregbe festival in the state.

Lawal said that the state police ” respects and appreciates the rich traditions and cultural heritage of our people, fully recognizing the vital role these customs have played and continue to play in ensuring social order, fostering harmony, and strengthening both national unity and community cohesion.

“However, cultural celebrations must always be conducted within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and extant laws.

“The Command will not condone any abuse of such traditions by individuals or groups who seek to take advantage of the Aregbe (Dudu) Festival in Akure to perpetrate acts of violence, theft, vandalism, or the destruction of lives and properties.

“Such actions not only tarnish the sanctity of the festival but also threaten the peace and stability of the community.

The commissioner therefore warned that “any attempt or deliberate act aimed at causing disorder, undermining public peace, or reversing the hard-earned gains recorded in the fight against crime and criminality in the State will be met with the full weight of the law.

“The Command will ensure that anyone caught molesting, harassing, or assaulting law-abiding citizens under the pretense of this festival is promptly arrested and prosecuted.

“Parents and guardians are therefore urged to prevail upon their children and wards to conduct themselves responsibly during the celebrations.

“The preservation of culture must go hand in hand with respect for law and order and fundamental rights of an individual member of the society.

Lawal acknowledged and appreciated ” the age-long traditions of the Akure Kingdom, commending His Majesty, the Deji of Akure,Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi for his steadfastness in preserving the Kingdom’s cultural values and guiding the festival’s conduct.

“The Ondo State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property while working with all stakeholders to ensure that our cherished traditions continue to thrive in an atmosphere of peace and lawful conduct.