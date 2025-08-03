How LASTMA punished 18 erring officers, arrested 7,000 vehicles – GM

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) punished 18 erring officers and arrested over 7,000 vehicles through physical enforcement in the first six months of 2025.

The authority arrested the vehicles for various traffic offences.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki added that LASTMA has captured over 54,000 vehicles through the use of technology, specifically Traffic Management Solutions (TMS).

“Over 1,000 vehicles were removed from the road, and over 700 road traffic crashes occurred.

“The usage of technology for enforcement is part of the initiative I brought in when I became the general manager, and this has helped the authority tremendously,” he said.

He said that, to ensure optimal service delivery, the authority prioritized the training and reorientation of its officers.

He said that the training started in earnest in January.

“We have a year programme, starting from January to December 2025, in which our men are being trained both internally and externally. Training is conducted on a weekly basis.

“We ensure we pull men from the field, engage them and bring highly-resourceful personnel, senior officers in the agency and some from the state public service to come and talk to these men.

“Training has been given on emotional intelligence, enforcement without aggression, mental health and prioritising healthcare.

“Training was also given on advanced traffic management because that is where the agency is tilting towards,” he said.

He said that the punished officers breached laid down rules and regulations.

The LASTMA boss gave the assurance that due process was followed in sanctioning them.

He stated that the officers were disciplined in accordance with the Lagos State Public Service Rules.

“The sanctions have been determined, and they ranged from dismissal and demotion, to giving of warning letters,” he said.

The general manager also stated that the authority had initiated monthly traffic enlightenment initiatives and introduced the Female Elite Corps and LASTMA Mayor, all in an effort to educate Lagos residents about the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

“Traffic management is a shared responsibility, and LASTMA is putting everything on the ground to ensure it increases activities.

“Lagos residents should obey traffic rules and regulations,” he urged.

He said that LASTMA had been able to upgrade its research and statistics department so as to leverage on data collection to ensure adequate planning.