How I broke away from being stereotyped -Bimbo Thomas

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular actress, Bimbo Thomas has opened up on how she broke away from being stereotyped as an actress. The Omo Ghetto star made this known as a guest on Old Secrets, a podcast anchored by High Chief Obio Oloyejulius, where she opened up about the challenges she faced in carving out her acting career.

Reflecting on her early days, Thomas revealed that she deliberately avoided producing her own films initially. “When I left school, I told myself I wanted to be established as an actor first before venturing into film production,” she shared.

During that time, she was often cast in tout and street urchin roles.“Those years when I was given roles that involved fighting or breaking bottles were good because I can’t actually fight in real life; it’s all make-believe,” she explained.

However, Thomas soon realized the risk of being typecast. “I told myself that if I continued playing these kinds of roles, they wouldn’t offer me other parts. Because I am a Theatre Arts major and did an apprenticeship as an undergraduate, I knew I had more to offer,” she said. She further emphasized her versatility, noting that she is also a stage actor and a skilled vocal performer.

Thomas stressed the importance of breaking free from industry stereotypes, revealing, “If I kept playing the same tough characters, I wouldn’t get different opportunities because the industry is quick to stereotype you.” As a result, she decided to slow down on such roles to allow audiences and casting directors to appreciate her broader range.