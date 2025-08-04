Hotel under construction in Edo collapses, kills owner, injures workers

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— The owner of a hotel under construction at Idumoza community, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, identified as Andrew Isesere, has been crushed to death after the building collapsed on him.

It was gathered that more than 20 workers at the site narrowly escaped death, with some sustaining injuries.

The remains of the deceased owner were reportedly pulled out of the rubble on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the building collapsed last Friday while the owner was inside.

Those who spoke to journalists attributed the collapse to the quality of materials used by the owner, who was said to have supervised the project himself.

A neighbour, Andrew Inegbebor, said: “The owner was told he was using low-quality materials. He used 12mm instead of 16mm rods for the pillars. There was no base basket at the pillars. Look at the result.

“The building collapsed because of substandard materials that were used. There was no engineer on site. The dead owner supervised the house. The house later collapsed and killed the owner, but some workers escaped.”

Edo police spokesman, Moses Yamu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.