HDAN hails Dangiwa’s transformative leadership at two years in office

Dangiwa

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), organisers of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), has commended the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, as he marks two years in office, describing his tenure as a season of bold reforms and collaborative progress for Nigeria’s housing sector.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, HDAN hailed Dangiwa for “giant strides” in tackling systemic challenges, deepening stakeholder engagement, and building strong partnerships both at home and abroad.

“Arc. Dangiwa has demonstrated uncommon leadership in the past two years. He has not only reset the housing sector with bold reforms, but he has also built excellent relationships with professionals, developers, regulatory bodies, and international partners.

“At HDAN, we salute his achievements and assure him that we are with him on this journey to transform housing delivery in Nigeria,” Adebayo said.

According to HDAN, Dangiwa’s track record speaks volumes, saying for two consecutive years, he has attended the Africa International Housing Show where he engagef global stakeholders, hosting delegations from the United Kingdom, Ghana, and other countries.

“At home, he has opened constructive dialogue with cement manufacturers towards reducing the cost of cement, while advancing plans for building materials manufacturing hubs across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones,” HDAN noted.

The group further stated that his commitment to professional ethics and regulatory enforcement in the housing industry, as well as the positive working relationship has impacted his ministry’s management, staff, and sector stakeholders.

HDAN praised the Minister, saying his two years have been defined by bold reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, pointing out that the Renewed Hope Housing Programme (REHHP), has commenced over 10,000 housing units across 14 states and the FCT, an unprecedented pace compared to the number of units delivered before this administration.

According to HDAN, flagship projects include the 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja; 2,000 units in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos; and estates in Kano, Osun, Delta, Katsina, and Nasarawa.

Beyond bricks and mortar, the Minister has also championed the National Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme (NURSUP), already transforming more than 150 communities nationwide with roads, drainages, water, solar power, and schools. In addition, reforms of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) have strengthened access to single-digit mortgages, rent-to-own schemes, and affordable housing finance for Nigerians.

It further noted that Arc. Dangiwa has also deepened strategic collaborations with key institutions, notably the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) through its Real Estate Investment Fund, Family Homes Funds Limited, and several state governments, forging partnerships that are unlocking sustainable financing, driving large-scale housing delivery, and ensuring that millions of Nigerians move closer to the dream of owning decent and affordable homes.

“To address affordability, the Minister unveiled the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, targeting 77,400 affordable homes across Nigeria’s 774 local governments while creating over two million jobs.

“Efforts to digitise land administration through the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (Land4Growth) are also expected to unlock over $300 billion in dormant assets.

“We are not just building houses; we are building hope, dignity, and prosperity for millions of Nigerians. And we are only just beginning,” Dangiwa said while reflecting on his two years in office.”

As the Honourable Minister celebrates two years of transformative service, HDAN reaffirms its solidarity with him, pledging continued support and advocacy for his vision as he consolidates on his reforms.

“From housing delivery to urban renewal and mortgage reforms, Arc. Dangiwa has given the sector a new sense of direction. As stakeholders, our message is clear: we are with you,” Adebayo affirmed.