Hamzat calls for domestic refining development framework to boost local competition

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

In a bold intervention on Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, Energy expert and peacebuilding professional, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, has called on the Federal Government, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to urgently develop a Domestic Refining Development Framework (DRDF) as pathway to ensure competition and fair market balance in the oil sector.

Hamzat, who specialises in Energy Policy and Economics, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Friday said Nigeria has conquered one aspect of its petrol challenges with the success of Dangote refinery, but noted that reliance on a single privately owned mega refinery poses long-term risks to pricing, supply security, and energy sovereignty.

He therefore called on the government to develop a framework for local refining competition.

While commending Dangote’s $20 billion refinery as a landmark private investment, the energy expert stressed that true national benefit lies not in a monopoly, but in a competitive domestic refining ecosystem.

Hamzat also condemn importation as alternative to preventing monopoly.

According to him, It is unwise to encourage fuel importation just to create competition for Dangote.

“Rather, government should deliberately nurture domestic competitors by providing a policy and financial framework for the emergence of multiple refineries across the country.”

Hamzat further explained that, the proposed Domestic Refining Development Framework (DRDF) would be a clear policy blueprint that outlines incentives, financing mechanisms, regulatory clarity, and partnerships to encourage the establishment and sustainability of new private and modular refineries.

Citing international parallels, Hamzat pointed to countries like India, which operates more than 20 refineries including those owned by Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum, ensuring healthy competition and stable supply. Similarly, the United States boasts over 125 operating refineries, preventing monopoly dominance.

“Nigeria must learn from global best practices. The Dangote Refinery is a great achievement, but Nigeria’s oil sector cannot be considered reformed until multiple domestic players exist to balance the market. Without a framework for competition, the country risks swapping dependence on foreign importers for dependence on a single local refiner,” Hamzat warned.

Hamzat emphasized that DRDF should be driven by NMDPRA in collaboration with NNPC Ltd, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and financial institutions.

He further suggested that Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, as well as energy focused development banks, could create a Refining Development Fund to provide low interest financing for modular and mid sized refineries.

Hamzat concluded that the sustainability of Nigeria’s fuel security lies not in policy silence or monopoly tolerance but in structured, competitive domestic refining capacity that can guarantee fair pricing, availability, and resilience against shocks.