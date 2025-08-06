Group raises concern over running down of UBTH CMD applicant

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Benin Youth Council Worldwide (BYCW) has raised a concern over the running down of some applicants for the position of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin City.

The group cautioned against the running down of qualified applicants for personal or ethnic reasons especially when there are other applicants from the same ethnic extraction.

The position of the BYCW was reached after an emergency meeting held at Iguobazuwa,.

A statement signed by the General Coordinator and Publicity Secretary of the BYCW, Dr. Stephen Uyiekpen Oviasogie and Ms. Victoria Osasere Owamagbe condemned what they termed “Slanderous mischaracterisation by anti-Benin activists who are masquerading as Benin” said two respected Benin professionals, Dr (Mrs) Esohe Ogboghodo and Professor Casmir Omuemu were targeted for emerging top in the interview process for the position of the CMD insisting that every Benin aspirant is eminently qualified for the position.

The statement read “All Benin aspirants in the ongoing selection process are seasoned professionals with distinguished track records in medicine, administration, and public service.

“Any individual or group working against fellow Benin at this critical juncture is acting in betrayal of the collective interest of Edo South and, by extension, the entire Benin nation.

“Those who connive with external forces to derail the aspirations of credible Benin candidates must know that they do so at the peril of their reputations and the disdain of our ancestors and history.

“The Benin Youth Council Worldwide stands for merit, equity, and accountability. We urge all relevant authorities to uphold the outcome of the duly conducted selection process and to resist the influence of political interference that threatens to derail fairness and regional representation.”