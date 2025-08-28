Group raises concern over low voter registration in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The South West Progressive Vanguard (SWPV), a socio-political group, has expressed concern over the low turnout of registrants in Ondo State during the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Elder Adewale Jackson, the group urged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pay closer attention to developments in the state, noting that the figures recorded so far could affect the party’s strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1,379,342 Nigerians registered during the online phase of the exercise, which began on August 18. However, only 3,426 registrations came from Ondo State, compared to Osun with 393,269, Lagos 222,205, Ogun 132,823, Oyo 66,951, and Ekiti 29,685.

Jackson attributed the low figures in Ondo to what he described as limited awareness campaigns and insufficient mobilisation, recalling that during the 2023 presidential election, Ondo State delivered one of the strongest levels of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the leadership of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

He also pointed out that other Southwest states have recorded stronger participation. “We commend Ogun State, where party leaders have actively mobilised residents, and Osun State, which has shown impressive turnout even as it prepares for its 2026 governorship election,” he said.

The group noted that Ondo’s current trend could affect voter readiness for 2027 if not addressed. It therefore called on stakeholders in the state to intensify mobilisation efforts to ensure residents fully participate in the voter registration exercise.