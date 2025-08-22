Group condemns attacks on NNPCL CFO, warns against ethnic crises

Arewa Progressive Vanguard (APV), a sociopolitical network group cut across the 19 Northern States of the Federation and in the diaspora; has called on individuals, groups and associations, to refrain from further attacks on the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Adedapo Segun.

In a statement signed on Thursday by Alhaji Idris Musa, Global President of APV, the group lambasted those calling for the resignation of Segun, warning against distractions and fanning the ember of ethnic crises.

The group stressed further that, the NNPCL is a very versatile and sensitive company and a man in the capacity of a Chief Financial Officer deserves every sense of calmness, serenity and peace, to be able to perform optimally well in his duties.

“We read few days ago, where one group was even accusing the EFCC of selective probe. They alleged that it was because Mr. Adedapo Segun is a Yoruba man, that’s why the antigraft agency secluded him from the ongoing probe.

“We view such comment as myopic, insensitive and highly inflammatory. We are known reputable and international organisation known for advancement of peace, unity and development in the northern region. As a responsible group, we make bold to say that, such comments should not be coming from a northern group.

“Corruption does not know tribe or region. And the EFCC is a competent and professional organisation that needs no validation from any group before it does its work. If Mr. Segun is culpable, I’m sure the EFCC won’t let him go. But we should also be sensitive not to cause issues where not necessary.

“We therefore call on those fanning the ember of ethnic crises to refrain from if forthwith. We have been there before and we can’t afford another civil war in Nigeria. We should be patient with the institutions empowered for investigations and prosecutions. We should desist from social media trials and distractions. Such an office of the CFA is very sensitive and key to national economic growth. We should not use our hands to destroy our own legacy and institution”, the group stressed further.

The Arewa group, however, said Mr. Segun will not be spared, if investigations find him culpable. But for the main time, “people or groups should not be allowed to be used as tools for blackmail and saboteur”.

