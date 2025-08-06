Guber Poll: Group backs Lokpobiri for Bayelsa governor

Heineken Lokpobiri

A political advocacy group, the United Advocates for Good Governance and Leadership, has officially endorsed Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Ph.D, as the next Governor of Bayelsa State.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Israel T. Ebiama, the group cited Lokpobiri’s extensive background in governance, legislation, and executive leadership as the basis for their support.

“Bayelsa needs a leader with experience, vision, and the will to deliver good governance. We believe Senator Lokpobiri is that leader,” the statement read.

Sen. Lokpobiri is a former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, an ex-Senator who served for eight years, and a former Minister of State for Agriculture. He currently serves as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil).

The group believes Lokpobiri’s credentials uniquely position him to steer Bayelsa toward sustainable development, especially in critical sectors like health, education, infrastructure, and security.

“His development blueprint prioritises job creation, road construction, power sector improvement, and continuity in project execution,” Ebiama noted.

The group urged Bayelsans to “look beyond party lines and vote for competence,” calling on all eligible voters to support Lokpobiri at the polls.

Bayelsa State is set to hold its gubernatorial election in the coming months amid heightened political activity and realignments.