Gridlock as visually impaired persons protest at Lagos airport

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS — Visually impaired protesters, who assembled around the airport area yesterday, created a gridlock, forcing passengers to trek long distances to catch their flights.

The demonstrators, from Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, said they were protesting the prolonged closure of their schools for over two years, claiming that repeated appeals to the government have gone unanswered.

The group’s spokesperson said: “Our school has been shut for over two years despite repeated appeals to the government.”

The protesters said the government’s failure has denied them educational opportunities, forcing many disabled persons to resort to street begging.

Major access roads to the MMA, the Lagos airport wing for local flights, were blocked since 11 am when the protest began.

FAAN reacts

Reacting to the protest, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, urged travellers to use alternative routes where possible to avoid heavily congested areas.

The statement read: “This is a travel advisory for passengers and commuters to/from Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Lagos

“Due to an ongoing protest by the Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, traffic congestion is currently impacting access roads to the airport. To minimise disruptions, we advise, passenger should:

“Check traffic updates before departing for the airport. Confirm flight status with your airline for any schedule changes.Use alternative routes where possible to avoid heavily congested areas.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. Please travel safely and stay informed.”