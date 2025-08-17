GOWPARN gets new executives, pledges transformation

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Guild of Water Purifiers and Researchers of Nigeria, GOWPARN, has elected a new set of executives to pilot the affairs of the body in the next four years.

Speaking to newsmen, Anrinle Adekunle, the newly elected President of GOWPARN, pledged to reposition the association and uphold its values at all times.

“Today is a historic day for GOWPARN.

I will like to appreciate the outgoing executives ably led by President Christopher Asukwo for laying a good foundation for the association, and we promised to build on his legacy.

“Our journey forward is clear. Together, we will transform GOWPARN into a beacon of innovation, growth, and global impact.

“We will establish a state-of-the-art secretariat to serve as the heartbeat of our organization—ensuring accessibility, efficiency, and responsiveness to our members.

“We plan to revamp our administration with bold, innovative ideas, embracing technology and transparency to meet the evolving demands of the dynamic water sector.

“Our vision is expansive. We will embark on aggressive membership recruitment, beginning with the establishment of a vibrant Lagos State Chapter and unit chapters across all 57 local government areas, while driving nationwide expansion to amplify our impact.

“We will also strengthen inter-agency collaboration and build strategic alliances, both locally and internationally, including affiliations with esteemed organisations like the International Water Association.

“These partnerships will help position GOWPARN as a recognised voice on the global stage.

“Financially, we aim to secure the future of our association by enhancing our assets and increasing cooperative shares, thereby empowering members with sustainable economic opportunities. Every action we take will be guided by integrity, inclusiveness, and a commitment to excellence—ensuring that GOWPARN not only meets today’s challenges but pioneers a brighter future for water purification and production in Nigeria and beyond.”

Anrinle also charged his executive team to bring forward innovative ideas that will drive the transformation agenda.

Other Executive members elected include Joshua Padonu as General Secretary, Kehinde Laidi; Assistant General Secretary, Akeem Olaiya as Treasurer, Collins Arinze Financial Secretary,Adewoye Michael;PRO, Ayo Adegbite;Welfare Officer while Pius Okeke was elected Provost.

Founded in 2017, GOWPARN is dedicated to promoting good health and improving quality of life through the production of safe, potable water across Nigeria.