Gov. Sani distributes free fertilizer to 100,000 farmers

– Launches Crop Insurance Scheme, Announces 4,871% Increase in Agriculture Budget

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has commenced the distribution of 400 trucks of fertilizer to 100,000 smallholder farmers as part of its 2025 agricultural support programme.

The initiative was officially launched at Murtala Square, Kaduna, by Governor Senator Uba Sani, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to food security, rural development, and revitalizing agriculture as a key sector of the state’s economy.

Under the programme, each of the 100,000 selected farmers will receive two bags of fertilizer free of charge. According to the governor, this initiative is designed to support smallholder farmers and promote inclusive growth.

“For our commercial farmers, we are providing 10 bags per farmer at a subsidized rate of N30,000 per bag, which is approximately 40% below current market value,” Governor Sani said.

In a further measure to protect livelihoods, the governor announced that all participating smallholder farmers will be enrolled in a crop insurance scheme to guard against losses from pests, diseases, and climate-related risks.

He also stated that improved security measures had enabled the state to reclaim previously inaccessible farmland. “We are clearing over 20,000 hectares and installing modern irrigation systems, including rainwater harvesting, to promote year-round farming,” he added.

Highlighting the administration’s increased focus on agriculture, Governor Sani noted a substantial rise in the sector’s allocation—from ₦1.48 billion in 2023 to ₦74.02 billion in 2025—representing a 4,871% increase.

“This reflects an increase in agriculture’s share of the state budget from 0.4% in 2023 to 10% in 2025, with projections to exceed 14% in line with the Malabo Declaration,” he said.

In addition to the fertilizer distribution, the state government has implemented several agricultural initiatives, including the 2024 Dry Season Agricultural Empowerment Programme. That programme provided improved seeds, solar water pumps, agrochemicals, and power tillers to farmers across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Ginger farmers also received targeted support, while the livestock sector benefited from interventions such as animal vaccinations and the provision of solar-powered boreholes for pastoralist communities.

The state has also advanced mechanization efforts through the deployment of over 200 tractors via public-private partnerships to expand access to modern farming tools.

Governor Sani stressed the importance of improving the agricultural value chain, noting ongoing efforts to rehabilitate rural feeder roads in order to improve market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and enhance rural connectivity.

He further announced the launch of a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in collaboration with the African Development Bank and the Federal Government. The initiative aims to integrate production, processing, and marketing within the state’s agricultural framework.

To support agricultural exports and compliance with international standards, the state is establishing an Agricultural Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) for product testing, certification, and grading, particularly in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Governor Sani urged beneficiaries to use the distributed inputs responsibly and commended the fertilizer distribution committees for their efforts to ensure transparency and fairness.

“This event is part of a broader strategy to strengthen agriculture as a sustainable driver of economic growth, employment, and improved livelihoods,” he said.

The launch event was attended by senior government officials, traditional leaders, representatives of farmer associations, civil society groups, and private sector stakeholders.