Gov Ododo’s SSA, FRSC partner for higher stakeholders’ engagement

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bold move to reduce road crashes and improve adherence on road safety practices in Kogi State, the the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor of Kogi State, on Road Safety Matters, Hon Suberu Yusuf John, has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to convene a high-level stakeholders forum and engagement to aimed at reducing preventable fatalities.

The one-day focal group discussion and engagement held in Lokoja, brought together a diverse array of key actors in the transport and security sectors to deliberate on practical solutions to road safety challenges affecting the state.

According to a statement signed by Olu Isaac, head of the media crew to the SSA to Governor on Traffic Road safety Matters, the event drew wide participation from strategic institutions and agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force; Nigerian Army; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA; Nigeria Correctional Service; Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC; Vehicle Inspection Office, VIO; Federal Medical Centre; State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA; Dangote Cement Company; National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW; and also representatives from various academic institutions, automobile technicians, and vulcanizer associations.

Meanwhile, critical issues highlighted and discussed at the forum revealed a range of recurring issues contributing to the state’s road traffic crash statistics, including: Deteriorating road infrastructure; Reckless driving and overspeeding; Dangerous mixed loading practices (combining goods, livestock, and passengers; Poor driver training and licensing standards; and Inadequate vehicle maintenance.

Some of the recommendations and strategic interventions were made, in which participants proposed a series of strategic interventions, including: Rehabilitation of major road networks across the state; Daytime restrictions for heavy-duty trucks to reduce congestion and crashes.

Improved regulation and monitoring of corporate logistics fleets, particularly, Dangote trucks; Strengthened collaboration among law enforcement, transport unions, and regulatory bodies; and Scaled-up public sensitization campaigns on road safety practices.

Key resolutions reached include two landmark resolutions; Establishment of the Kogi State Road Safety Council: A multi-agency body tasked with driving continuous engagement, policy implementation, and unified response to road safety issues in the state.

Launch of the 2025 Kogi Road Safety Summit: Scheduled for November 13–14,2025, the summit will align with the United Nations World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

It will also feature the introduction of a financial relief fund for families of road crash victims-a first in the state’s history.

Meanwhile, the government reaffirmed commitment as the SSA to the Kogi State Governor, Hon. Suberu Yusuf John, in his closing remarks, assured the commitment of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to prioritizing road safety as a core component of the administration’s human development agenda.

He said: “This engagement marks the beginning of a structured, statewide intervention to reduce road traffic crashes, save lives, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

He also added that the state government will implement the forum’s resolutions with urgency and accountability, working closely with all relevant stakeholders.