Gov Mbah urges Enugu civil servants to embrace e-governance

Gov Mbah

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has called on civil servants across the state to adopt digital governance practices to promote innovation, transparency, and efficiency in public service delivery.

The Governor’s message was delivered by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia, at the closing of a three-day e-Government Capacity Building Programme, held from August 20 to 22 at the Enugu State College of Education (Technical).

The training, which involved 110 government officials, was organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMCIDE), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the Enugu State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Professor Onyia conveyed Governor Mbah’s directive for a new approach to public service, emphasizing the integration of digital tools to improve governance outcomes. “The Governor is working round the clock to make work easier for public and civil servants. We have significantly reduced the use of carbon and paper in government operations. This is what e-governance is all about — working smart, not hard,” he said.

He noted that the administration is investing in both infrastructure and human capital to modernize public service, focusing on speed, accountability, and smart service delivery. “This programme is part of a broader vision for e-governance, which promotes efficiency, effectiveness, and prudence across all levels of government,” Onyia added.

The SSG described the training as the beginning of a culture that values innovation, accountability, and continuous improvement, urging participants to align with the administration’s goals. He also commended the Federal Ministry and KOICA for their support and praised the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Prince Lawrence Ezeh, for his leadership.

Earlier, Dr. Ezeh described the training as a transformative step in implementing the Governor’s digital agenda, aligning Enugu State with global trends in digital governance. The programme covered digital competencies including document management and inter-agency collaboration tools, aiming to equip public servants with skills to streamline operations and reduce bureaucratic delays.

“The Governor is determined to ensure that every fabric of Enugu’s governance system is transformed through innovation, science, and technology. This will position Enugu State not just for national leadership in digital governance, but for global competitiveness,” Dr. Ezeh said.

Participants are expected to apply the knowledge gained to their respective ministries and agencies as part of ongoing reforms to improve service delivery and operational efficiency across Enugu State’s public sector.