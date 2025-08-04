Gov Mbah tasks quantity surveyors on implementable procurement framework

By Chinedu Adonu

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has urged the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) to develop implementable procurement frameworks that can be adopted at both federal and state levels to promote fairness, competition, transparency, and development-oriented project delivery.

Governor Mbah made this call while declaring open a two-day NIQS National Workshop and Induction Ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Enugu. The workshop was themed “Standardizing Procurement Excellence: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency Through the Nigerian Bureau of Public Procurement’s Standard Bidding Documents (SBD).”

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Governor Mbah praised the NIQS for its continued leadership in promoting ethical and professional conduct in the built environment, describing quantity surveyors as “gatekeepers of integrity in project delivery.”

He highlighted the critical role of quantity surveyors in cost control, project monitoring, value engineering, and management, calling their contributions indispensable to Nigeria’s infrastructure and economic development.

“The theme of this event is both timely and relevant. It aligns with ongoing efforts at both national and sub-national levels to institutionalize transparency, eliminate leakages, and enhance value for money in public procurement,” he said.

“By focusing on the standardization of procurement processes, the NIQS is playing a significant role in reforming our governance culture to prioritize accountability and results-based management.”

Governor Mbah also commended the Nigerian Bureau of Public Procurement and other stakeholders for shaping the national discourse on procurement reforms.

In his address, the President of NIQS, QS Kene Nzekwe, FNIQS, emphasized that the workshop aims to strengthen collaboration with the Bureau of Public Procurement. He noted that the choice of Enugu for the event reflects recognition of Governor Mbah’s commitment to infrastructure development.

“The Nigerian Bureau of Public Procurement’s Standard Bidding Documents provide a framework for achieving transparency, efficiency, and value for money. We are eager to explore its best practices and applications,” QS Nzekwe stated.

He acknowledged the support of Governor Mbah, the keynote speaker and Director-General of the Bureau, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, the wife of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, QS Ezinne Catherine Oyeme, and all other participants for their contributions to the workshop.

“Quantity surveyors are custodians of efficiency who ensure that construction projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to high standards of quality. Their role is central to Nigeria’s infrastructure growth and economic prosperity,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd.), lamented the national challenge of non-adherence to procurement standards. He said this had eroded investor confidence and hindered foreign direct investment.

He noted that the establishment of the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit (BMPIU) in 2001, now known as the Office of Due Process, laid a legal foundation for ensuring transparency and value for money in government procurement.

“In all of these, quantity surveyors are not just participants but watchdogs, ensuring due process and transparency,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the induction of new members into the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.