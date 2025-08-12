Gov Mbah is free to join APC – Former VON DG

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, says Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State is wholeheartedly welcome to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okechukwu, a foundation member of the APC, stated this in a statement issued in Enugu on Monday on behalf of the APC Foundation Members in Enugu State and the South-East.

The statement responded to a statement criticizing Gov. Mbah’s freedom to join the APC, attributed to the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, at a meeting in Enugu on Sunday.

Okechukwu quoted Nnaji as saying: “Anybody who wants to run for the governorship of Enugu State, let him come to the APC, we will go to contest, we are waiting for them.”

According to him, we, the foundation members of APC, wish to state unequivocally that His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, and his group are wholeheartedly welcomed to APC Enugu State in accordance with the standard convention of our great party.

“Gov. Mbah and his group should not be scared by anybody,” he said.

Okechukwu said that APC members are at a loss “why Nnaji, who himself is from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is chasing away the exceptionally performing Gov. Mbah”.

“For we, the foundation members, Gov. Mbah should disregard our dear brother Chief Nnaji, because we want to win Lion Building for the first time and join 23 other states to guarantee President Bola Tinubu’s victory in 2027,” he said.

He advised Nnaji to pay more attention to his ministry.

“Otherwise, we will not allow Chief Nnaji who came distant fourth with 14,575 votes in the gubernatorial election and fouled atmosphere for President Tinubu with 4,722 in the 2023 presidential election to rubbish APC again.” Okechukwu said.

