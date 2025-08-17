Gov Eno urges old students to support alma matters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, PhD, has called on well-placed individuals to contribute their quota to educational development through supporting the growth of their alma maters.

Speaking at the special quarterly meeting of Victory High School Old Students’ Association (1981 set) held at the school’s hall in Ikeja, Lagos, Governor Eno said the social attainment of individuals are credits to the positive nurturing by their Alma Mater, and must be duly referenced by them.

He emphasised the need for qualitative education, stressing that under his leadership, Akwa Ibom State was building model primary schools across the State as well as model secondary schools in the three Senatorial Districts to ensure the impartation and qualitative delivery of comprehensive and sound education to Akwa Ibom children.

The Governor said his decision to physically attend the meeting which was held within the school premises, was intentional not only to reunite with old school mates but also to have a feel of the environment which played a crucial role in shaping and distilling him to what he is today.

Governor Eno appreciated the leadership of the association for keeping the flag of the school flying, and also appreciated God for blessing the set with different classes of people including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), captains of industry and other well- placed individuals.

He appreciated members of the association for the award of grand patron on him, their support during the Governorship election, and during the funeral of his wife, the late Pastor Patience Eno, and assured them of his continuous support and commitment to the activities of the group.

In his speech, the President of the Association, Pastor J. K. Abiodun, said the meeting was basically to deliberate on how to move the association forward and to also confer on the pride of their set, Pastor Umo Eno, the position of Grand Patron of the group.

Pastor Abiodun who recollected their days in school with Pastor Umo Eno as their Senior Prefect, said it was nostalgic having old students reassemble from all over the country.

He enumerated the different achievements of the current leadership of the association which he said came on board few months ago, and assured that with the cooperation of members, they intended to do more to impact on their Alma Mater.

Other speakers including the Global President of Victory High School Alumni, Taiwo Salami, commended the 1981 set for their coordination and for shining the lights for other sets to follow.

