Gov Alia flags off palm seedlings distribution to journalists

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has flagged off the distribution of improved palm seedlings to Journslists in Benue state under the Benue Alia Palm Project.

Flagging off the exercise at the NUJ House Makurdi, the Governor charged beneficiaries to nurture the seedlings to impact the economy of the state.

He noted the importance of planting the seedlings pointing out that palm could be a game changer in the economy if properly harnessed and exploited to provide jobs, feed industries, and generate wealth for families.

“Today, I stand before you not just as a Governor but as a brother and partner to the media, to plant the seeds of a brighter Benue. Every palm tree you plant will grow to feed industries, employ our youth, and add prosperity to our state,” he said.

While urging journalists to remain objective and truthful in their reportage, the Governor sued for the cooperation of the media in his bid to transform the state and position it on the pedestal of sustainable growth and development.

“Together, we will rewrite the Benue story. The food basket of the nation will also become the industrial basket of Nigeria,” he said.

He announced the donation of bus to the Union and promised to settle the State Council’s accumulated ₦12 million dues to the national body and also announced that the government would commence the renovate of the dilapidated NUJ House in Makurdi.

Welcoming the Governor, the Benue State Council Chairman of NUJ, Bemdoo Ugber lauded his administration’s strides in infrastructural development, security, and digital governance.

He described the palm project as a “wealth-planting initiative” that would create wealth, ensure food securiry and diversify the State’s economy.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Agweye Agbenu stated that the planned six million hybrid palm trees being planted in the state “if fully harnessed can reduce dependence on federal allocations and make agriculture a genuine pathway out of poverty.”