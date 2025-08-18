Global Society honours Fountain University VC with top award

The Vice-Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Prof. Mrs. Olayinka Ramota Karim, has been conferred with the prestigious title of “Most Notable & Top Distinguished Female Vice-Chancellor of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society (ICWLS), USA.

World Grand President of ICWLS, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, commended Prof. Karim for her significant contributions to food science, public administration, and higher education leadership. His commendation was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday, August 17, 2025, and made available to journalists in Osogbo by Comrade Sir Bieni Victor Emenike, Executive Assistant to Prof. Aremu on Media, Publicity, and Communication.

The award ceremony, held at Fountain University, also included the conferment of the Life Fellowship of the Society (LFICWLS) on Prof. Karim, in recognition of her global impact on academia, research, and innovation.

Describing ICWLS as a global, pan-disciplinary research and educational organization with presence across continents, Prof. Aremu stated that the honour was a recognition of merit and the recipient’s outstanding achievements in the global knowledge economy.

“This award celebrates Prof. Olayinka’s dedication to academic excellence and leadership. Her recognition as one of the most distinguished female vice-chancellors of the century is well-deserved,” he said.

In her response, Prof. Karim expressed gratitude to the ICWLS leadership and dedicated the honour to the management, staff, and students of Fountain University. She reaffirmed her commitment to advancing teaching, research, and community service, and pledged to leverage her fellowship to further the university’s mission.

“This recognition strengthens our resolve to remain a hub of innovation and impactful scholarship. I am humbled and thankful for this global honour,” she said.

The award package included internationally recognized certificates, a muffler, a golden medal, and other official insignia of the Society.

Prof. Aremu, who also holds the title of HRH Duke of the Kingdom of Atlantis (Singapore), extended congratulations to Prof. Karim on behalf of the ICWLS Board of Directors representing Oceania, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. He encouraged her to remain a symbol of excellence and inspiration to future generations.