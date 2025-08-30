Giadom commends RSIEC over peaceful Rivers LG elections

The South-South National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Victor Giadom, has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for what he described as the peaceful and well-organised conduct of last weekend’s local government elections across the state.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at his country home in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area, Giadom hailed the impressive voter turnout, noting that it reflected growing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and development agenda for the South-South region.

“The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has been wonderful. You can see how peaceful the election is — nobody is complaining about ballot box snatching or violence,” he said. “What we have in Rivers State is a united front for President Bola Tinubu. All shades of political opinion have come together for peace, progress, and stability.”

Giadom described the exercise as unprecedented in the state’s history, citing the “remarkable” voter participation in Gokana and neighbouring communities as evidence of the people’s belief in Tinubu’s purposeful leadership. He praised the president’s developmental strides in Rivers, particularly projects that have impacted grassroots communities.

On the 2027 presidential election, Giadom dismissed suggestions of strong opposition from other parties in the South-South, insisting the zone has shifted firmly toward the APC. He also restated his support for President Tinubu, describing him as a leader committed to transforming both Rivers State and the wider region.