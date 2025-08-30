Fubara returns to office in three weeks —Wike

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

… as apathy mars exercise

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, has hinted that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will be reinstated on September 18, stressing that the coast is now clear for the lifting of the state of emergency declared in the state.

Wike made the declaration shortly after casting his vote at about 11:00 am in Unit 007, Ward 9, Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area during the Local Government Area elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC.

The election, which held across the 319 wards and 23 local government areas of the state, was, however, marred by widespread voter apathy, late arrival of materials, and reports of missing original result sheets. Most polling units witnessed low turnout of voters, especially in urban centres, while some rural communities recorded relatively better participation.

There were also reports that the polls were conducted without the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, sparking criticism from observers and some political actors.

As at 10:00am, materials had yet to arrive at several polling units in Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt City, Emohua and other LGAs due to logistics challenges faced by RSIEC. Electoral officers were reportedly still sorting materials and grappling with manpower issues at various Registration Area Centres (RACs), causing a delay in the commencement of voting.

In defiance of the restriction of movement order issued by the police, many residents went about their daily activities, with markets in some areas operating partially.

When voting eventually commenced, there were complaints in several areas over the non-availability of original result sheets. In Ward 5 of Emohua LGA, some units in Ikwerre, Khana, Obio/Akpor and even Opobo/Nkoro LGA—home of the suspended governor—voters and party agents raised concerns over the absence of crucial electoral materials.

In Elelewo, Unit 18, Ward 5, PDP agent Nyebuchi Chinda attributed the delay in the process to the manual distribution of materials by electoral officers who moved from unit to unit.

Despite the challenges, some candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, expressed satisfaction with the process. Chairmanship candidate for Obio/Akpor LGA, Hon. Dr. Gift Worlu, acknowledged the late arrival of materials but described the eventual turnout as a sign of public support for the PDP and its developmental agenda.

“It is better it came late than never,” Worlu said. “We are happy that our people are out here performing their civic duty. This is a testament to the incredible campaign that we ran, talking to our people about the need to unite and confront the challenges we face. I’m confident in our chances. Democracy must be defended.”

Worlu expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious and promised to run a people-centric administration if elected.

Similarly, Member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, lauded RSIEC for conducting what he described as a peaceful and credible election. Chinda, who also cast his vote, said the process was more organised than previous polls in the state, adding that there were no signs of electoral malpractice or voter intimidation.

He said: “I have already cast my vote, hoping and praying that those who are prepared and sincerely focused on service are given the opportunity to lead. I have monitored the process closely, and everything has been peaceful. People are coming out to vote, and the process is seamless.”

Chairmanship candidate for Port Harcourt City LGA, Sir Allwell Ihunda, also expressed confidence in the exercise, insisting that the elections were free and fair. He dismissed claims of voter apathy, stating that people were actively participating in the process.

Ihunda said: “The process is credible and peaceful. I don’t believe there is voter apathy. You can see people voting. I believe I will win the election because of my performance in my first tenure. I executed projects in all 20 wards of the LGA, and the people have seen our impact.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the broader political context, Wike expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the elections. He stated that the successful conclusion of the local polls now makes way for the lifting of the state of emergency earlier declared in the state.

Wike said: “I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election. You have not heard of any violence or ballot box snatching. Electoral materials are present, people are casting their votes, and the process is going on peacefully. That’s what matters.

“So, having done this, the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted. The local government now has representatives, the state government has its own elected officials, so we are good to go.”

However, he queried the non-usage of BVAS in the conduct of the elections, even as he maintained that the peaceful nature of the exercise was a sign of growing democratic maturity in the state.

As of press time, collation of results was ongoing in several local government areas across the state.