FRSC phasing out booking sheet as e-ticketing gains efficiency

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is adopting the use of technology in ticketing and phasing out the use of booking sheets.

The Commander of the Costain Unit, FRSC, Lagos State, Chief Route Commander Victor Okelola, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okelola said that FRSC was already issuing e-tickets in Lagos State, and it was being efficient.

He emphasised that the corps was gradually phasing out its booking sheet.

“This is part of the strategic goal for 2025. This adoption will equally help us in terms of having accurate data,’’ he said.

He said that fines in FRSC were statutory and could only be amended by an Act of the National Assembly.

According to the commander, the fines were not as heavy as claimed by some traffic offenders.

He said that the minimum fine was N2,000 while the maximum was N50,000.

“We have a minimum of N2,000 and this is paid into the treasury account; the highest fine on the ticket is N50,000,” he said.

Okelola stated that an arrested motorist, who had been issued a ticket and had their vehicle documents seized, would have up to seven days to pay.

“The person can go with his vehicle, and anywhere he shows the ticket, it will indicate that the FRSC has the person’s document in its custody.

“The only time vehicles are impounded is when the drivers commit an offence such as dangerous driving.

“Also, when one drives without a licence, the vehicle is impounded because the person is endangering lives of others,” he said.